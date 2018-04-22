Genealogy Society Hears About Camp Family

According to Christy, Thomas Campe ( at the time spelled with an E on the end ) came to the New World from England in 1661. He settled in Virginia. According to Christy, she had a relative fight in the battle of Kings Mountain during the War of Independence. She traced the family on into Arkansas and Bradley County. There were a number of questions asked by members who knew some of her relatives from the early 1900s to the present.
The Bradley County Genealogy Society will meet again May 20th at 2:00 P.M. in the conference room of the Bradley County Veterans Museum. Rusty Rowell plans to have a program on County Judges of Bradley County.
