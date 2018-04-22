Sunday, April 22, 2018

Genealogy Society Hears About Camp Family

Christy Ward was the guest speaker Sunday, April 22 for the monthly meeting of the Bradley County Genealogy Society.  She gave a very informative program on the Camp Family, including how they came to America and their locating in Bradley County. 

According to Christy, Thomas Campe ( at the time spelled with an E on the end ) came to the New World from England in 1661.  He settled in Virginia.  According to Christy, she had a relative fight in the battle of Kings Mountain during the War of Independence.  She traced the family on into Arkansas and Bradley County.  There were a number of questions asked by members who knew some of her relatives from the early 1900s to the present. 

The Bradley County Genealogy Society will meet again May 20th at 2:00 P.M. in the conference room of the Bradley County Veterans Museum.  Rusty Rowell plans to have a program on County Judges of Bradley County.
