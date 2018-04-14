Saturday, April 14, 2018

The Doyle Ozment Home Suffers Damage Due to Storm

The Doyle Ozment sustained damage from a fallen tree during the storm.
According to Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney Friday night's storm system that moved through the state inflicted damage to trees and some power lines in rural areas of the county.  The Doyle Ozment residence had trees on the house and vehicles. 

He also stated that Bradley County Road 7 North is closed between US Highway 278 and the Old Camden Road due to water damage. 

According to Warren Mayor Bryan Martin, there was no damage within the Warren city limits.  salineriverchronicle.com spoke with Warren Police Chief Shaun Hildreth at 2:43 a.m. Saturday morning, and he also reported no damage or issues within the city limits to his knowledge.  The chief remained on duty at the Emergency Services Center throughout the storm,
A tree damaged vehicles at the Doyle Ozment home also.
at 3:34 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)