UofA Cooperative Extension to offer Wellness Ambassador Program

Are you interested in health, nutrition, and being physically active? Do you want to help others be healthier? The University of Arkansas Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service is now taking applications for the Extension Wellness Ambassador Program. The program will teach participants simple strategies to improve their own health and the health of their neighbors.
The Extension Wellness Ambassador training program will be offered over four sessions held May 10, 14, 21, and 31st, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service located at 500 South Idaho Street in Pine Bluff.
Enrollment is limited to 20 participants. Following training and Extension Wellness Ambassador Certification, volunteers agree to give back 40 hours of service to help others live healthier.
Training begins on May 10, with instruction on nutrition basics and physical activity. Other training sessions include:
Strength training
Exercise to improve balance and flexibility
Preventing and managing chronic disease
Avoiding portion distortion
Health behavior change strategies
Conducting the training will be Cooperative Extension Service Family and Consumer
Sciences Agents Alta Lockley, Arkansas County; Michelle Carter, Bradley County; Diane Clement, Cleveland County; Crystal D. Johnson, Dallas County; Susan Thomason, Grant County; and Mary Ann Kizer, Lead Agent, Jefferson County. The $40 registration fee covers all training materials. Deadline for applications is Monday, April 30, 2018.
For an application form, contact Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Family and Consumer Sciences Agent at 870-534-1033 or email mkizer@uaex.edu.
