This Week in the House: Rep. Jeff Wardlaw

The Arkansas Preferential Primary Election and Nonpartisan General Election is scheduled for May 22. Early voting began on May 7. In the first week of early voting, more than 31,000 Arkansans had cast their ballot.
If you have not voted yet, we want to remind you to make plans to do so. We also want to remind you that this year voters will be required to verify registration. Act 633 of 2017 states voters must present a document or identification card that:
(a) Shows the name of the person to whom the document or identification card was issued;
(b) Shows a photograph of the person to whom the document or identification card was issued;
(c) Is issued by the United States, the State of Arkansas, or an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the State of Arkansas; and
(d) If displaying an expiration date, is not expired or expired no more than four (4) years before the date of the election in which the voter seeks to vote.
Documents and identification cards that will be accepted as verification of voter registration include without limitation: A driver’s license; A photo identification card; A concealed handgun carry license; A United States passport; An employee badge or identification document issued by an accredited postsecondary education institution in the State of Arkansas; A United States military identification document; A public assistance identification card if the card shows a photograph of the person to whom the document or identification card was issued; A voter verification card.
Voters who do not possess a valid form of identification may obtain a free voter verification card at their county clerk’s office. To obtain this voter verification card, voters will be required to complete an affidavit stating they do not possess such identification, and must provide documentation containing their full legal name and date of birth, as well as documentation containing their name and residential address. Please contact your county clerk for information regarding acceptable forms of documentation.
Voters unable to verify registration at the polls may cast a provisional ballot. Provisional ballots will be counted the voter completes a sworn statement at the polling site stating that he or she is registered to vote in this state and if the county board of election commissioners does not determine that the ballot is invalid and should not be counted based on other grounds.
Voters who cast a provisional ballot also have until noon on the Monday following the election to present identification to the county board of commissioners to have their ballot counted.
A person who is a resident of a long-term care or residential care facility licensed by the state of is not required to verify his or her registration but must provide specified documentation from the administrator of the facility.
If you have questions, contact your county clerk before heading to the polls.
