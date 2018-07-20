Cornerstone Coalition Meets

|Gene Higginbothan, Executive Director of the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District
Board members of the Southeast Arkansas Cornerstone Coalition gathered Thursday, July 19th to conduct business and hear reports on activities in the five county Southeast Arkansas region. the board approved the minutes of the previous meeting and the current financial report.
|Jeff Weaver, UAM
Gene Higginbothan, Executive Director of the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District was present and talked about efforts of the district to promote economic growth in the ten county area, of which the Cornerstone is a part. Mr. Higginbothan stressed that the district will work with the coalition in any way possible to benefit the southeast region of Arkansas. He talked bout recycling efforts and broad band needs.
Also addressing the board was Jeff Weaver with the University of Arkansas at Monticello. Mr. Weaver discussed the work going on at the college to promote growth in numbers and to provide a quality education for students. He pledged support for the coalition efforts.
|Dan Flowers
Another speaker was Dan Flowers, former Director of the Arkansas Transportation Department, who is working with the I-69 Coalition and the effort to promoter the construction of Interstate 69 through Arkansas. The I-69 project is one of the major focus points for the Cornerstone organization. Mr. Flowers indicated that plans are underway to develop and promote a funding program in Arkansas to finance highway improvements, including providing the states share of interstate construction.
Reports were presented by each county as to activities going on within the county and a discussion took place regarding the type projects that the Cornerstone needs to pursue.
