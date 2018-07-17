Missing Lady Lived In Monticello & Warren

Story by Monticellolive.com
On May 23, 2018, Sheriff David White, (Mt. Ida, In Montgomery County) received a call from the owner of a local business in Mount Ida, Arkansas. She stated that an employee, Mrs. Wanda Gill, had not shown up for work on April 27, 2018.
When Mrs. Gill finished her shift at 5 p.m. on April 26, 2018, she had not stated anything regarding not being able to work her shift the following day. The owner attempted to call Wanda on April 27, 2018 without any answer. She then contacted the alternate number that belonged to Joe Gill, Wanda Gill’s husband. Mr. Gill answered the call and stated that Wanda was physically not able to work there anymore.
