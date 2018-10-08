Arrest Report: October 8, 20-18

The following are innocent until 0roven guilty:
Ebony Wilson, 926 N. Martin, Warren, AR., age 32, arrested on Warren Police Department warrant (10-2-18
William Thomas Woods, 221 Wilson Mill Rd., Monticello, AR., age 48, charged with driving on suspended license and arrested on Monticello warrant (10-5-18)
Elvin Pruitt, 180 Davis Rd., Warren, AR., age 54, charged with possession of the. and arrested on Calhoun County warrant (10-6-18)
Kenji Austin, 403 T, Stuttgart, AR., age 35, arrested on warrant (10-7-18)
Tony Jackson, 1103 Kelly St., Warren, AR., age 26, charged with capital murder (10-5-18)
