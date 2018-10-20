Former WHS Student Missing

According to a facebook post from Mark Baggett, his sixteen year-old daughter Adriana Baggett, known as AJ went missing yesterday, October 19, 2018. She is believed to be either in North Louisiana or South Arkansas. If anyone sees her they are asked to notify authorities and call Mark Baggett at 870-820-9099. Salineriverchronicle.com has been told that AJ Baggett was a student at Warren High School up until about a month ago.
If you would like to see the original facebook page of Mark Baggett, please CLICK HERE
.
All photos are from Mark Baggett's facebook page.
