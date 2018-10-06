Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Intent to Grant Executive Clemency

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his intent to grant 20 pardons, and 1 restoration of firearm rights only. An additional 20 clemency requests were denied and 3 had no action taken upon it. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.
The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.
Governor Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people:
Tommie Abrams (Springfield): Delivery of a Controlled Substance (B Felony) (CR 89-151) and Delivery of a Controlled Substance (B Felony) (CR 89-167).
This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1990 – Conway County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Mark Batt (Arkoma, OK): Forgery 2nd Degree (C Felony) (CR 2006-936).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2006 – Sebastian County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further Arkansas felony convictions. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Randy Blagg (Gateway): Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine (C Felony), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana (A Misdemeanor), and Carrying a Certain Weapon (A Misdemeanor) (CR 86-34).
This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1986 – Poinsett County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
John D. Carr (Cleveland): Robbery (Felony) and Using a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony (Felony) (CR 74-1754).
This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1974 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to applicant's request.
Jody Chandler (Benton): Possession of a Controlled Substance-Schedule I/II (C Felony), Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony), and Possession of a Firearm Certain Persons (A Misdemeanor) (CR 2005-079).
This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (2005 – Van Buren County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to applicant's request.
Corey Cook (Maumelle): Domestic Battery 3rd Degree (A Misdemeanor) (Case# 2005CRC001057).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2006 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to applicant's request.
David Donahue, Jr. (Centerton): Burglary (B Felony) and Theft of Property (A Misdemeanor)(CR 94-90-1); Contempt of Court and Burglary (B Felony) (Probation Revocation) and Theft of Property (A Misdemeanor)(Probation Revocation) (CR 94-90-1); Burglary (B Felony) (Probation Revocation) (CR 94-90-1),Theft of Property (A Misdemeanor) (Probation Revocation) (CR 94-90-1), Forgery (B Felony) (CR 98-512-2 B), and Theft by Receiving (B Felony) (CR 98-512-2 B).
This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1994, 1997, and 1999 – Benton County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Fred Drew, Jr. (Harrisburg): Attempted Burglary (C Felony) and Breaking and Entering (D Felony) (CR 91-98A); Theft (C Felony) (CR 92-230-A), Attempted Burglary (Probation Revocation) (C Felony) and Breaking and Entering (Probation Revocation) (D Felony) (CR 91-98-A).
This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1991 and 1992 – Craighead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Benjamin Ford (El Dorado): Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Cocaine (Y Felony) (CR 91-576).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1992 – Union County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
James Hathcock (Donaldson): Grand Larceny (C Felony) (Docket # 3578).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1962 – Hot Spring County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Donald Hay (Conway): Theft (C Felony) (CR 88-251).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1989 – Craighead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Alan W. Hopkins (Ozark): Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR 97-65); Theft of Property (Probation Revocation) (C Felony) (CR 97-65).
This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1997 and 2000 – Logan County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to applicant's request.
Herbert Monts (Southfield, MI): Damaging Property with Dynamite (Unclassified Felony) (Case# 58882).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1960 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further Arkansas criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Kirk Perry (Nashville, TN): Theft of Property (A Misdemeanor) (CR 1994-1139).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1994 – Jefferson County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further Arkansas criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Randy Richards (Trumann): Hot Check Violation $200 or Less (A Misdemeanor) (CR-2004-0181); Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine (C Felony) (CR-2004-54); Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine (C Felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR-2005-45).
This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (2004 – Craighead County; 2004 and 2005 – Poinsett County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Bobby R. Thompson (Fort Smith): Obstructing Governmental Operations (A Misdemeanor) and Criminal Impersonation (A Misdemeanor) (95-0006625); Overdraft over $200 (A Misdemeanor) (95-5-00464); Public Intoxication (C Misdemeanor) and Fleeing on Foot (A Misdemeanor) (97-0023861); Possession of Methamphetamine (C Felony) (CR-97-1016B).
This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1995, 1997, 1997, and 1998 – Sebastian County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further Arkansas criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Darwin Tilson (Fort Smith): Possession of Marijuana 2nd Offense (D Felony) (CR 2008-315).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2008 – Sebastian County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Michael S. Tippy (Judsonia): Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, namely Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver (Y Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony), Possession of Psuedoephedrine with Intent To Manufacture Methamphetamine (D Felony), Theft By Receiving (B Felony), and Possession of a Controlled Substance, namely Marijuana (A Misdemeanor) (CR-2000-585).
This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (2001 – White County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Dawn C. Virgies (Luxora): Domestic Battery 3rd Degree (Docket# 98-2716).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1998 – Mississippi County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Deon Williams (Des Arc): Burglary, 2 counts (B Felony) (CR-1991-121); Delivery of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) (CR-2005-14).
This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1991 – Lonoke County; 2006 – Prairie County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Governor Hutchinson intends to grant the restoration of firearms right only to the following person:
Lemoen K. Goodwin (Romance): Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, namely Methamphetamine (C Felony), Conspiracy to Manufacture a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Namely Methamphetamine (A Felony), and Maintaining Drug Premises (D Felony) (CR-99-564).
This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (2000 – White County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Sheriff of White County has signed the Recommendation of the Chief Law Enforcement Officer as required by law. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
