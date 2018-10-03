Wednesday, October 3, 2018

Ministerial Alliance Worship Serice To Take Place Sunday Evening

Press release from the Ministerial Alliance:

Bradley County Ministerial Alliance will be sponsoring a worship service this Sunday evening at 6 pm at the Bradley County Court Square.  Danny Williams will sing and there will be a guest Speaker. Bring your Lawn Chairs and join us.
