City & County Closed For Veterans Day

The Warren Municipal Building will be closed Monday, November 12th in honor of Veterans Day. There will be no garbage pickup in the city.
The Bradley County Courthouse will be closed Monday, November 12th in honor of Veterans Day. There will be no garbage collection in the county. Monday's routes will be picked up on Tuesday.
The City of Warren Emergency Services Center will be open and fully staffed. All police and fire services will be functioning.
Remember: Veterans program on court square Sunday, November 11th at 2:00 P.M.
Veterans program Monday, November 12th at 9:00 A.M. in Warren Cultural Center.
