|First United Methodist Church Choir
The First United Methodist Church of Warren was the site for the 2018 "Community Thanksgiving Service" for Bradley County, Sunday evening, November 18th. A good crowd was present. The welcome was given by First United Methodist Pastor Gary Harrison. There was special music by the Church's choir. The sermon was rendered by Rev. Philip Faris, Pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Warren. He spoke from Philippians 1:3-8. A time of prayer was lead by Rev. Henry Cox, Pastor of the Union Hill Baptist Church of Warren. Rev. Jim Bales, Pastor of the First Assembly of God Church of Warren also took part in the service.
|Minsterial Alliance
Following the service, there was a time of food and fellowship, sponsored by First United Methodist.
