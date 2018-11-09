Health Fair To Change Name

Both the Bradley County Health Fair Planning Committee and the Bradley County Health Coalition meet, Thursday, November 8th to conduct business and make future plans. Basically the same people make up both groups. The Fair is a creation of the Coalition. Discussion of the Fair took place from 11:00 A.M. till 12;00 noon. The Coalition conducted business from 12:00 noon till around 1:00 P.M. Kimber Knight presided over the meetings.
It was noted that the Health Fair has been renamed and will now be called the "Bradley County Community Wellness Extravaganza." It will be held March 2, 2019 at the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County. The event is conducted to provide health check ups and educate the public on health issues and prevention.
The Health Coalition is made up of various organizations and individuals that work to promote health in the Warren and Bradley County community. It is assisted by the Arkansas Department of Health.
