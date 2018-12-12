December Commencement Set For Friday, December 14

Scheduled to be on the program are UAM Chancellor Dr. Karla Hughes and Dr. Peggy Doss, Vice Chancellor for academic affairs. The university will present academic credentials ranging from master's degrees to technical certificates during the ceremony.
The clear bag policy will be in effect for Commencement. Only clear bags and clutch purses are allowed to be carried into the event. Please advise any family and friends that will be attending.
For more information, contact the Office of Academic Affairs at (870) 460-1033.
