Hermitage School Board Meets Twice in December

The Hermitage School Board met in a called session December 4th to consider a matter of school discipline. After conducting the hearing, the board voted to expel a student for the remainder of the 2018-2019 school for assaulting a student and a teacher.
Meeting in regular session on December 10th, the board reviewed and approved the minutes of the past meetings and the current financial statement. Dr. Tucker gave her monthly report and other reports were presented by Lori McDougald, Jade Huitt, Chase Ellis, Sarah Richard and Leslie Huitt. Nicole Jutras provided information concerning the year book. Rosalynda Ellis spoke about the elementary school and Misite McGehee reported on the high school.
A contract was awarded to Eric Corker for electrical work and after an executive session, the board voted to hire LaReina Grundy as a high school literacy teacher.
