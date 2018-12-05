Reception Honors Rev. Faris's Retirement

|The Farises were joined by Rev. Faris's brother and his family who serve as missionaries in Ghana, Africa.
A retirement reception was held honoring Reverend Philip Faris and his wife, Linda, Sunday afternoon at the First Presbyterian Church in Warren. Rev. Faris has been with the church for the past six and a half years and will retire after Christmas. He has been in the ministry for 25 years as an ordained minister and 40 years as a lay and ordained minister. Family, friends, and members of the church joined in the celebration.
