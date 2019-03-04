News
Monday, March 4, 2019
Tornado Sirens to be Tested
According to City of Warren Police Chief Shaun Hildreth, starting Friday, March 8, the tornado sirens will be tested at noon. The tests will continue to be done each Friday following unless there is threatening weather.
