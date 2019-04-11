Job Fair Held Thursday

The Bradley County Job Fair was held Thursday, April 11 at Immanuel Baptist Church. The program began at 10:00 a.m. with opening remarks and purpose of event as well as a welcome from Dorothy Henderson, Bradley County DHS. Matt Overall, Pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church also welcomed the attendees to Immanuel, and Mayor Denisa Pennington welcomed all on behalf of the City of Warren. At least 39 vendors were present to speak with job seekers. The senior class attended the event
Those serving on the job fair committee were Dorothy Henderson, chairperson; Dana Langford, and Joel Tolefree.
Sponsors of the event were: Angela Marshall Insurance, Arkansas Superior Federal Credit Union, Bradley County Chamber of Commerce, City of Warren, DHS Employees, El Palacio, ESCO, First State Bank of Warren, Golden Girls, Immanuel Baptist Church, J&H Tire, Johnson's Hardware, Key Realty, Kristen Ann-Salon 117, Mad Butcher, Massey's, Rev. Matt Overall, Rob Reep Studio, Shelter Insurance-Greg Harton, Simple Simons, State Farm-Joey Cathey, Supervalu, Total Tan, Two Rivers Outdoors, and Union Bank.
