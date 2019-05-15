Change In Management of Head Start Underway

As previously reported by salineriverchronicle.com, the Southeast Arkansas Community Action Agency has voted to remove itself from management of the Head Start program in Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha and Drew Counties. the decision was made due to some management issues. Beginning June 1, 2019 the Community Development Institute Head Start will begin providing Head Start/Early Head Start services for the area on an interim basis. In the future a permanent provider will be selected and the Southeast Community Action Agency will be allowed to reapply.
Head Start is a federally funded program and provides services to children and families. The program in southeast Arkansas is currently serving 365 children. Current employees will be considered for employment by the new administrator.
Head start is a very beneficial program for young preschool children and their families. It gives them a "head start" on the learning process and helps make them ready for public schools.
Community Action will continue to operate other programs that assist the low income. The ultimate goal of the agency is to move people and families out of poverty and into a working economic middle class.
Head Start is a federally funded program and provides services to children and families. The program in southeast Arkansas is currently serving 365 children. Current employees will be considered for employment by the new administrator.
Head start is a very beneficial program for young preschool children and their families. It gives them a "head start" on the learning process and helps make them ready for public schools.
Community Action will continue to operate other programs that assist the low income. The ultimate goal of the agency is to move people and families out of poverty and into a working economic middle class.
No comments:
Post a Comment