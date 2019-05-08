HERMITAGE HIGH SCHOOL COMMENCEMENT 2019

Rachel Beard Chelsey McDougald
Cade Wilkerson Haley Raney
Ally Huitt
Hermitage High School announces its commencement exercises for May 17, 2019, at 7:00 pm at Hermit Field. In case of inclement weather, ceremonies will be in the Hermitage Community Center. Leading the Class of 2019 with Highest Honors are Rachel Beard, daughter of Zeb and Suzy Beard; Ally Huitt, daughter of Matt and Leslie Huitt; Chelsey McDougald, daughter of Danny and Lori McDougald; Haley Raney, daughter of Mark and Donna Raney; and Cade Wilkerson, son of David and Gena Wilkerson. Rachel, Ally, Chelsey, Haley and Cade will attend the University of Arkansas at Monticello.
Graduating with High Honors are Gregory Hilliard, son of Greg Hilliard and Nicole Jutras; Joseph Kidwell, son of John and Angie Kidwell; and Marley Robinson, daughter of Tony and Tabitha Robinson. Carolyn Morman, daughter of Julie Morman, will graduate with Honors.
Graduates are Brandon Baker, Keagan Baker, Rickey Burch, Lance Franklin, Hazael Garay, Paris Gilbert, Arieal Grubbs, Jose Hernandez, Mackenley Mann, Christian Marshall, Audrianna McClendon, Selesty Mena, Melissa Mondragon, Kimberly O’Dell, De’ozjunae Preston, Kayla Pruitt, Sierra Reynolds, Kaylee Roberts, Justin Russell, Gerardo Tapia, Paris Thompson, Ashley Towler, Angel Uribe, Bartolome Uribe, and Franklynn Westerbuhr.
Baccalaureate Services will be May 15 at 7:00 pm in the high school cafeteria with speaker Rev. Tim Saunders, pastor of Saline Baptist Church.
