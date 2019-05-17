Plea Reached/Sentenced Handed Down

Adam Marcus Ward was recently sentence in Circuit Court on the charge of "Pander/Possession of material depicting sex explicit conduct and sexual indecency with a child." He was sentenced to prison on both charges with additional time suspended on each charge. Court fees were levied and he will be required to register as a sex offender.
Matt Raper was sentenced in District Court for the charge of theft by receiving. He was given 30 days in jail. Mr. Raper acted as his own attorney in the case.
