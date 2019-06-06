A Universe of Stories:Warren Branch Library

"A Universe Of Stories," a program underway at the Warren Branch Library, exist to encourage children to continue reading during the summer vacation so that valuable reading skills won't be lost. A large crowd of youngsters was present Thursday morning, June 6th to listen as KTHV Channel 11 evening news anchor Craig O'Neill visited the library and read to the children. He not only read to the children, but stressed the importance of reading for their future.
Mr. O'Neill has roots in Warren. His father grew up in Warren and he visited many times, including the summers.
