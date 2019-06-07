NAACP Hosts Cookout, Voter Registration

The Bradley County Chapter of the NAACP hosted a cookout, voter registration and educational day, Saturday, June 1st at the City Park on Martin Street. The following businesses helped sponsor the event:
*Mad Butcher-Platinum
*Fred's and Pepsi-Gold
*Walmart of Monticello-Silver
The chapter had new members join and all present enjoyed the event and learned about the purpose and function of the NAACP.
The Bradley County Chapter is open to all people and meets on a monthly basis. Dr. Clarence Luckey is Chairman of the Chapter.
