Sunday, June 9, 2019

Taylor Owen Named Miss Pink Tomato

Left to Right: Bradley County Miss Pink Tomato winners, from left, Taylor Owen, winner, photogenic, evening wear; Alexis Dunaway, first runner-up, People's Choice; Reese Morman, second runner-up, sportswear; Mary-Lynn Wagnon, interview winner.
