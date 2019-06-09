News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Calendar
Sunday, June 9, 2019
Taylor Owen Named Miss Pink Tomato
Left to Right: Bradley County Miss Pink Tomato winners, from left, Taylor Owen, winner, photogenic, evening wear; Alexis Dunaway, first runner-up, People's Choice; Reese Morman, second runner-up, sportswear; Mary-Lynn Wagnon, interview winner.
at
8:45 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment