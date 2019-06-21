Tony Cathey Elected to C & L Board

STAR CITY, ARK., JUNE 20 – C & L Electric Cooperative members have elected three directors to the system’s board, it was announced at the organization’s annual membership meeting June 20 at Star City. Robert Wilson Floyd of Lincoln County was re-elected to serve a five-year term. Charles S. Searcy of Tillar was re-elected to serve a five-year, and Tony Cathey of Warren was elected to serve an unexpired term of three years.
C & L Electric, with general offices in Star City, serves approximately 22,040 homes, farms, businesses and industries in parts of Bradley, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Grant, Jefferson and Lincoln Counties.
Other members of the board are Ray E. Morrison of Rison, William “Bubba” Humphrey of Jefferson County, Philip C. “Phil” Wilson of Sheridan, Keith Griffin of Star City, Lawrence “Bubba” Hudson of Tillar, and John Ed Ashcraft of Pansy.
Greg S. Smith is chief executive officer and general manager.
Statistics cited in the annual report showed system members used 376,248,426 kilowatt hours (kWh) during 2018. Members used an average of 1,412 kWh each month last year.
The largest single expense for C & L Electric in 2018 was the $22,365,423 paid for the electricity it distributed to members. Wholesale power is purchased from Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation (AECC) which is owned by C & L and 16 other electric cooperatives in Arkansas. Wholesale power costs accounted for nearly 53 percent of the system’s total outlay.
Approximately 70 percent of C & L Electric’s revenue was provided by its residential and farm members, with commercial and industrial accounts providing for over 28 percent.
C & L Electric recorded margins of $2,414,454 during 2018 and ended this year with total assets of $125,184,734.
