Fred's In Warren Closing/Pharmacy To Remain Open For Now

According to a press release, Fred's Super Dollar store is set to close another 129 stores throughout the United States, including the Warren, Arkansas location.
However, according to a press release provided by Fred's, the Warren Fred's pharmacy will remain open, at least for the time being.
"All pharmacies(including the 69 within the 129 stores referenced above) will remain open and the Company will continue to fulfill prescriptions at its pharmacy locations, as it continues to pursue the sale of its remaining pharmacy locations and opportunities to monetize pieces of its real estate portfolio," says Fred's statement.
The announcement of the closing was made Friday according to USA Today.
Fred's, Inc. announced the closure of a number of other locations earlier this year, and hopes were high that the Warren Fred's would not be closed. However, 35 Fred's locations in Mississippi, 19 in Tennessee, 14 in Georgia, 12 in Louisiana, and 13 in Arkansas were just notified of their termination.
The Monticello Fred's closing was announced months ago, but today's closing not only includes Warren's location, but also Star City, Dumas, and Lake Village.
However, according to a press release provided by Fred's, the Warren Fred's pharmacy will remain open, at least for the time being.
"All pharmacies(including the 69 within the 129 stores referenced above) will remain open and the Company will continue to fulfill prescriptions at its pharmacy locations, as it continues to pursue the sale of its remaining pharmacy locations and opportunities to monetize pieces of its real estate portfolio," says Fred's statement.
The announcement of the closing was made Friday according to USA Today.
Fred's, Inc. announced the closure of a number of other locations earlier this year, and hopes were high that the Warren Fred's would not be closed. However, 35 Fred's locations in Mississippi, 19 in Tennessee, 14 in Georgia, 12 in Louisiana, and 13 in Arkansas were just notified of their termination.
The Monticello Fred's closing was announced months ago, but today's closing not only includes Warren's location, but also Star City, Dumas, and Lake Village.
No comments:
Post a Comment