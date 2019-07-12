News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Calendar
Friday, July 12, 2019
Kessler to Lead Lions Club
Tim Kessler, left, accepts the gavel as he takes over as Warren Lions Club president from Michael Sparks. Not pictured, other officers elected are Vice President Gregg Reep, Treasurer James Wells and Secretary David King.
at
9:37 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment