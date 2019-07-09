Rotary Holds New Officer Installation

On July 9th, the Rotary Club of Warren held its annual Installation Banquet to officially install the new officers for 2019-2020. Pictured are President-Elect David Richey and President Andrew Tolbert.
Also as part of the Rotary Club of Warren Installation, Mrs. Leah St. John was awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship award for her immense contributions to both the Rotary Club and the city of Warren. Also, Mrs. St. John accepted this gavel given to her husband, outgoing president Sam St. John, as a thank you for his great service this past year.
Top picture is Mrs. St John accepting award from Carlton Davis and bottom picture is St. John accepted gavel from Andrew Tolbert.
