City Of Warren/Bradley County Labor Day Schedule

The Bradley County Courthouse will be be closed Monday, September 2nd in observance of Labor Day. Bradley County Solid Waste will run their regular routes on Labor Day. The county landfill will be closed.
The Warren Municipal Building will be closed September 2nd for Labor Day. There will be no garbage collection on the 2nd. All other days will be picked up as regularly scheduled. The City of Warren Emergency Services Center Building ( Police and Fire Departments ) will be open and fully staffed.
