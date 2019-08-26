Golden Girls Restaurant Returns To Regular Hours

When salineriverchronicle.com readers click on the "Classified Page" they will see that Golden Girls Restaurant is returning to their normal hours as of September 3rd. The restaurant's ad indicates they will be open Tuesday-Thursday 10:30am till 8:00pm and Friday and Saturday's from 10:30am till 9:30pm. On Saturday nights, the restaurant will offer 120z. rib eyes with a baked potato or fries with a side salad and toast.
Mrs. Cathy wishes to thank everyone for their support and patience while she under went surgery and recovered. She stated she especially appreciated the prayers.
