Hasten Named President/CEO of Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation and Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc.

Little Rock, Ark. — Sept. 12, 2019 — The boards of directors of Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation (AECC) and Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI) have selected Vernon “Buddy” Hasten of Rogersville, MO. as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the organizations. He will assume the role on Nov. 1.
Prior to this position, Hasten served as vice president of engineering and construction for Associated Electric Cooperative in Springfield, MO. He has held leadership positions in the military, investor-owned and electric cooperative sectors over his 30-year career. He graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering. Hasten has also earned certificates from the Harvard Business School and the Stanford Graduate School of Business. During his 20 years of service with the United States Navy, he obtained a masters equivalent from Naval Nuclear Power School.
He replaces Bill Conine who served as the interim president/CEO of AECC and AECI as a nationwide search was conducted.
“I have had great respect for AECC and AECI over the years,” Hasten said. “I am honored to serve as the president and CEO of these organizations that are dedicated to serving Arkansas electric cooperative members.”
The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas comprise 17 electric distribution cooperatives; Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI), a Little Rock-based cooperative that provides services to the distribution cooperatives; and Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp. (AECC), a generation and transmission cooperative. The distribution cooperatives provide electricity to approximately 500,000 homes, farms and businesses in Arkansas and surrounding states.
