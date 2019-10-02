Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival 2020 T-Shirt Design Contest

The Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Committee is accepting submissions for the 2020 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival T-shirt design contest. The winning entry may be used as the official design to be printed on the 2020 T-shirt, and/or on souvenirs, posters, brochures, and other media used to publicize the 2020 festival. All sales will go to the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival and the winner’s original artwork remains the property of BCPTF. Incorporation of elements representing the rich heritage of the festival are encouraged.
Judging: Three finalists will be selected from all entries. The final winner will be selected from the top three finalists. Contest finalists will be notified by letter.
Award: Winning artist will receive: $200 and the first t-shirt of the 2020 festival.
Entry Deadline: 4:30 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019
Entry Forms: You may pick up an entry form at the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce or it may be downloaded at www.pinktomatofestival.com.
