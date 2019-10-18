Hermitage School Board Report To The Public

A report to the public was on the agenda for the October 15th Hermitage School Board meeting. Dr. Tracy S. Tucker presented the report. She covered enrollment data, District Improvement Plan, partnership with Arkansas Leadership Academy, Child Nutrition, wellness, maintenance, transportation and other items of school operations. She also reported on ESSA Scores for Southeast Arkansas Cooperative Schools.
The board then reviewed the financial report and were presented the monthly update by the Superintendent. Dr. tucker gave all the reports.
Action was taken to approve the literacy Plan. By vote of the board, the accidental death and dismemberment coverage plan was adopted as was the unemployment compensation program.
State assurances were approved as was the annual equity report.
The board agreed to hold the required facilities meeting November 11th at 6:00PM prior to the November board meeting.
