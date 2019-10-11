Offices and Services Closed For Columbus Day

The Bradley County Courthouse will be closed Monday, October 14th in observance of Columbus Day. The County Landfill will also be closed. The County will run their regular routes on the 14th.
The City of Warren announces the Municipal Building will be close on October 14th. There will be no garbage pick up in the city on the 14th. The City Emergency Services Center will be open and fully staffed.
The Warren City Council Meeting will be conducted the 14th as normally scheduled. The meeting begins at 5:30PM.
