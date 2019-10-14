Queen Mar'Shayla Haltiwanger to Reign Over 2019 Homecoming

Maid Rivers Frazer is the daughter of Mr. Thomas Frazer and Ms. Memory Burks Farzer. She will be escorted in the coronation ceremony by senior Braden Jones. Braden is the son of Mr. Tommy Jones and Ms. Jennifer White. In the halftime presentation, Rivers will be escorted by her father.
Maid Anissa Henry is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dewayne Henry. She will be escorted in the coronation ceremony by seniors Alex Rhoden. Alex is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Rhonden. In the halftime presentation, Anissa will be escorted by her father.
Maid India Hudson is the daughter of Mr. Bernard Husdon and Mr. and Mrs. Johnny and Tonya Orr. She will be escorted in the coronation ceremony by senior Imaury Hamition. Imaury is the son of Ms Akia Taylor. During the halftime presentation, India will be escorted by her father and step-father.
Maid Faith Jackson is the daughter of Ms. Sandra Jackson. She will be escorted in the coronation ceremony by senior Trevon Duncan. Trevon is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Elgin Duncan. In the halftime presentation, India will be escorted by her uncle.
Maid Karissa Morman is the daughter of Mr. Greg Morman and Ms. Kathy Morman. She will be escorted in the coronation ceremony by senior Kade Weaver. Kade is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Adam Weaver. In the halftime presentation, Karissa will be escorted by her father.
Maid Marlee Rauls is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Shaun Rauls. She will be escorted in the coronation ceremony by seniors Mark Hairston. Mark is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Hairston. In the halftime presentation, Marlee Rauls will be escorted by her father.
Maid Jamie Stallings is the daughter of Mr Freddrick Stallings and Mrs. Kristy Brown. She will be escorted in the coronation ceremony by seniors Jayden Hampton. Jayden is the son of Ms. Kimberly Kelley. In the halftime presentation, Jamie will be escorted by her father.
Maid Jade Watson is the daughter of Mr. Tremaine Watson and Mrs. Sha’Freda Strickland. She will be escorted in the coronation ceremony by seniors Michael Miranda. Michael is the son of Mr and Mrs. Jouge Miranda. In the halftime presentation, Jade will be escorted by her father.
The coronation ceremony will begin promptly at 12:30 p.m. The doors will be closed and locked at 12:20. Anyone planning to attend the coronation should be seated by that time.
Following the coronation, the parade will be held at 2:00 p.m. Parade entries will travel west on Bryant, then south on Semantry, which will become a one-way during parade and placed in lineup on Bond Street. Any K-5 floats and riders will have drop off at Central Office practice field.
The parade will begin on North Main Street at the corner of Bond Street. It will travel south to North Main and turn east on Church street, then turn north onto Myrtle, ending at the Bradley County Courthouse. Parade participants pick up will be behind the courthouse. A community-wide pep assembly will be held on the front lawn of the Bradley County Courthouse immediately following the parade.
The football game will kick off at 7:00 p.m., and the royal court will be presented to the fans at halftime.
