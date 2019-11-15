City Council Fire Committee Meets

The Warren City Council Fire Committee meet Thursday, November 14 to consider a recommendation from the Warren Civil Service Commission. Present for the meeting were Chairman, Council Member Memory Burks Frazer, committee member Council Member Angela Marshall, Mayor Denisa Pennington and Acting Fire Chief Mike Ashcraft. Chief Ashcraft has been serving as Acting Chief by appointment of the Civil Service Commission since the retirement of Chief Howard Edwards. Chief Ashcraft is a longtime officer of the Warren Volunteer Fire Department and holds a full time job as a circuit court reporter. His hours are flexible enough to allow him to handle the administrative duties of the Fire Chief's job.
The Warren Civil Service Commission has voted to recommend that the Warren City Council add the position of "part time Fire Chief" to the city pay plan and to create a job description and pay rate for a part time chief. This would allow the Civil Service Commission to hire a part time chief, but retain the right to hire a full time chief in the future. By hiring a part time chief, the city should save some money. The Commission believes the system can work.
After discussing the matter, the committee members present voted to recommend to the full council that a part time fire chief position be created and to set the job description for the position as the same for a full time chief. They agreed to meet again and discuss the pay scale for a part time chief.
Prior to voting, both committee members voiced their belief that once the new position is created, the job must be advertised in accordance to city procedures, and then the Civil Service Commission may take action to hire a part time chief if they choose to at this time. Mayor Pennington stated that would be the procedure. It was made clear that Mr. Ashcraft will be a candidate for the part time job.
The Warren Fire Department consist of three full time firemen who work 24 hour rotating shifts.
Additionally the department has over twenty volunteer fire fighters who respond when called and conduct monthly training. Warren has one of the best equipped and trained fire departments in Arkansas. The Department also staffs a rescue truck.
The Warren Civil Service Commission has voted to recommend that the Warren City Council add the position of "part time Fire Chief" to the city pay plan and to create a job description and pay rate for a part time chief. This would allow the Civil Service Commission to hire a part time chief, but retain the right to hire a full time chief in the future. By hiring a part time chief, the city should save some money. The Commission believes the system can work.
After discussing the matter, the committee members present voted to recommend to the full council that a part time fire chief position be created and to set the job description for the position as the same for a full time chief. They agreed to meet again and discuss the pay scale for a part time chief.
Prior to voting, both committee members voiced their belief that once the new position is created, the job must be advertised in accordance to city procedures, and then the Civil Service Commission may take action to hire a part time chief if they choose to at this time. Mayor Pennington stated that would be the procedure. It was made clear that Mr. Ashcraft will be a candidate for the part time job.
The Warren Fire Department consist of three full time firemen who work 24 hour rotating shifts.
Additionally the department has over twenty volunteer fire fighters who respond when called and conduct monthly training. Warren has one of the best equipped and trained fire departments in Arkansas. The Department also staffs a rescue truck.
No comments:
Post a Comment