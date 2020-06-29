Bradley County up to seventeen active Covid-19 cases

Monday, June 29, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 439 new cases of Covid-19 in the State of Arkansas, bringing the total number of active cases to 5,926, and surpassing the 20,000 cumulative case number in the State since the pandemic began.
One additional death was announced, bringing the total number of deceased in Arkansas due to Covid-19 to 265.
Bradley County saw a significant rise. As of Friday, Bradley County was reporting just 6 active cases. However, Monday that number jumped to 17 according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
So far, 51 people in Bradley County have, or have had the virus. 32 of those have recovered, but there have been two deaths.
Residence are urged to please continue social distancing, and wear a mask when in public.
