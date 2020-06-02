UAM Students Beard, Say, and Wilkerson Recognized by School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences

MONTICELLO, Ark. — Rachel Beard and Cade Wilkerson of Hermitage, and Ty Say of Monticello have been honored by the School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences at the University of Arkansas at Monticello with outstanding student awards.
The Outstanding Freshman in Mathematics Award that is given to the top freshman in Calculus I is awarded to Rachel Beard. Beard, a freshman biology/biochemistry/pre-pharmacy major and 2019 graduate of Hermitage High School, is a student in the Rural Health Early Assurance Program (RHEAP) and has been conditionally accepted into the UAMS College of Pharmacy upon the completion of her coursework at UAM.
Cade Wilkerson shares the Ed Bacon Award with Ty Say. The Ed Bacon Award goes to the top student in Principles of Biology, and is named for Dr. Ed Bacon, a long time faculty member that retired in 2007, and returned to UAM to teach Biology and manage the Turner Neal Museum. Wilkerson is a freshman biology/biochemistry/pre-medicine major and a 2019 graduate of Hermitage High School. Wilkerson and Say had equivalent scores for lecture and lab over the entire year.
“Rachel, Ty, and Cade are outstanding students,” said Dr. Morris Bramlett, dean of the School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences. He added, “All three are very talented and exhibit excellent work ethic.”
The University of Arkansas at Monticello School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences comprises the disciplines of biology, chemistry, mathematics, physis, astronomy, and earth science. Students complete curricula housed in the School when pursuing pre-professional tracks such as dentistry, medicine, optometry, pharmacy and allied health studies. On average, UAM students regularly report a greater than 90% admission rate to these professional programs immediately following graduation. For more information about the program offerings, contact the School at (870) 460-1016.
