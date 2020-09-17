Board hears public comments from one employee and one parent

At the end of the monthly school board meeting conducted September 15, two individuals addressed the school board during the public comment portion of the agenda. Public comments are limited to three minutes.
The first speaker was Brandi Childs who voiced her concern about her daughter being given demerits for not taking part in specific cheer stunt events without her mask. As understood the cheerleaders were required to remove their face masks for the stunt, and Ms. Childs does not want her child to be without a mask. She indicated she had tried to talk to the sponsor and received no call back. This may be Jr. Cheerleaders. That was not made clear. The school board indicated the superintendent will look into the matter and get back to Ms. Childs.
Next, addressing the board was Brigette Clark, who has spoken to the board in the past. She has been advocating that she should be paid as a certified teacher though she was apparently hired at a lower rate of pay. She voiced her feelings that she was not being valued. School Board President Jerry Daniels responded that the superintendent had visited with Ms. Clark and explained the reasons and status of her employment and he could add nothing further. The board then moved to adjourn.
Moving back to the beginning of the meeting, minute messages from all administrators were provided and the financial report was presented and approved. The board then went into executive session.
The board then moved through a number of issues rapidly:
*Approved a resolution for review of 5% employee increases.
*Approved Covid-19 emergency leave policy for classified and certified personnel.
*Approved MOU between Head Start and Warren ABC School.
*Approved 2020-2021 statement of assurance from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
*Voted not to participate in the employee social security tax deferral.
*Set the date for annual report on October 12.
Several announcements were made:
Parent/teacher conferences are set for September 21. Under consideration are zoom meetings, emails or phone calls.
The following students have been elected to the Student Council;
Precious Thomas, President
Edward Marshall, Vice President
Hunter White, Secretary
Mylesha Yao, Treasurer/Reporter
Class Representatives-John David Tillman, Victoria O'Neill, Tessa Andrus, Kailey Henry, R.J. Martin, Luci Woodard, Brooklyn Solis, Demarious Rogers.
The following personnel matters were approved:
Accepted the following resignations:
*Rebecca Tooke-Eastside effective August 25
*Deborah Trinity-Warren High School effective August 28
*Terri Slaughter-Eastside effective October 1
*Pamela Adams-ABC effective September 1
*Layla Gorman-ABC effective September 14
Hired the following;
*Rhani Green-LPN
*Cody Jones-Stipend for Tennis Coach
*Payton Sledge-Stipend for Student Council Sponsor
*Adopted a Resolution to approve addendum to employee contract for Mahogany Tolefree Lewis as the Warren School District Point of Contact person and make an amendment to Mrs Lewis' contract for 10 months and retro pay her for 10 months. Aslo, pay her for the hours she worked during the summer months dealing with covid-19 for which she was not on contract.
