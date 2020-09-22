Greenwood reappointed to hospital board

Seven of the nine Bradley County Quorum Court Members were present Monday, September 21 for the monthly Quorum Court meeting, with one member attending by phone and one absent. Under new business the Court approved the reappointment of Joe Don Greenwood to another term on the Bradley County Medical Center Board for Directors.
Numerous items of regular business in the form of reports were submitted for approval and review. County Judge McKinney reported on several items including:
*The county hauled some 9000 yds of gravel last month.
*Bradley Rd. 33 is the recipient of a grant for $71,500 to improve drainage and make other improvements.
*Arkansas has received $75 million dollars under the CARES ACT to reimburse for the cost of dealing with the covid-19 pandemic. There is a very short time to submit county applications. According to Judge McKinney the county could be eligible for up to $400,000.00 and "this could be the best thing that could happen to the county."
* The Judge talked about funding for internet expansion in the county . Grant money is available to hire private firms to expand internet access throughout the county. The consumer would still have to pay for use. The Judge is not sure how much of the county might be serviced. Part of the purpose is to make distance learning more available for students who cannot attend school due to reasons such as covid-19.
The Court continued discussing how to structure payroll periods and utilize direct deposit of salaries. They voted to give the County Clerk and County Treasurer till January, 2021 to set up the system.
