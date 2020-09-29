Tuesday, September 29, 2020

WFD responds to seven calls last week


According to Warren Fire Chief Mike Ashcraft, the Warren Fire Department has responded to seven calls from September 21, 2020 to September 25, 2020.  The responses were as follows:

  • 9-21-20, Medical assist, one fireman
  • 9-21-20, 337 Bradley 18E, an extrication, 10 firemen
  • 9-22-20, W. Church & N. Martin, accident, 2 firemen
  • 9-22-20, False alarm
  • 9-23-20, False alarm
  • 9-23-20, False alarm
  • 9-24-20, Hwy 160 two miles West of Johnsville, accident, 12 firemen

The department continues monthly training sessions.

