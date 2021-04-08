Donald W. Reynolds YMCA making progress

Prior to the pandemic, the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County began a special fund raising effort to make repairs to the YMCA pool and to expand and upgrade the fitness center. Plans and fund raising were underway, and then covid hit. The project was slowed, but not abandoned, and according to Executive Director David Richey, the project is virtually complete, lacking only a few new pieces of workout equipment.
Mr. Richey told SRC that the Y was doing very well prior to COVID and took a serious blow financially due to the pandemic but is bouncing back strong. All programs are functioning for youth and adults. Youth baseball is going and T-ball is being played at the City of Warren Baseball/Softball Complex. For information on any program call 870226-2404.
