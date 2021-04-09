Free concerts to be presented by SEARK

|Kailee Spickes, Grace Storemont, and Benjamine Haguewood, members of Taller Than You Band
SEARK to present free concerts at Monticello Coffee Company in Monticello and SheBrews Coffee in Crossett.
Current President of SEARK, Clint Young, is thrilled to announce that SEARK is getting back to presenting live shows this month with a series of free concerts leading up to the SEARK Talent Hunt Showcase and concerts on April 23rd and 24th.
Next week, Grace Stormont, Benjamin Haguewood, and Kailee Spickes, members of the Taller Than You Band, will be performing across the region served by the Southeast Arkansas Concert Association. Describing themselves as “an old-time string band striving to keep old-time music alive, yet still pushing its boundaries,” the group will be performing in area schools as part of SEARK’s SMARTS (Schools Majoring in the Arts) program.
They will do a free show at 6 p.m. Monday, April 12, at Monticello Coffee Company on Hwy. 425 South. And at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 14th, Grace Stormant will perform in Crossett at SheBrews Coffee on 208 Pine St.
