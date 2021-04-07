Walk Across Arkansas results for week 3 in Bradley County

Following are the results for total minutes walked for week 3 of Walk Across Arkansas for the teams that have reported. Travelin’ Tomatoes – 1941; Warren Woman’s Club – 1208; The Weaver’s - 655;. Top three individual placements for week 2 are: Tricia Wilkinson – 615; Glenda Cross – 491; and Karen Rawls – 480.
