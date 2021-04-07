Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Walk Across Arkansas results for week 3 in Bradley County

Following are the results for total minutes walked for week 3 of Walk Across Arkansas for the teams that have reported.  Travelin’ Tomatoes – 1941; Warren Woman’s Club – 1208; The Weaver’s - 655;.  Top three individual placements for week 2 are:  Tricia Wilkinson – 615; Glenda Cross – 491; and Karen Rawls – 480.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution.  If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your Bradley County Extension Office as soon as possible.  Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.

