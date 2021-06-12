2021 Tomato Eating Contest results(all divisions)

Celebrities participating in the Tomato Eating Contest were state Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, state Sen. Ben Gilmore; state Rep. David Ray for Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, who is running for attorney general; state Rep. Howard Beatty; Doyle Webb, who is running for lieutenant governor; Leon Jones Jr., who is running for attorney general; Michael Deel, running for U.S. Senate; Land Commissioner Tommy Land; Mat Pitsch, running for state treasurer; Joseph Wood, running for lieutenant governor; Teen Miss Pink Tomato Olivia Cook; and Secretary of State John Thurston. Winner of that category was Gilmore; Wardlaw, second; and a tie for third among Deel, Pitsch and Cook.
Children Tomato Eating Contest winners were Edie Gage, first; Benjamin Green, second; and David Rawls, third.
Professional Tomato Eating Contest winners were Gauge Weaver, first; Cody Gage, second; and Steve Aucapa, third. Gauge Weaver donated his winnings to the Jake Weaver fish fry fundraiser.
