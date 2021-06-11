Car wrecks near Saline River Thursday

Just before 7:00 a.m. Thursday, June 10, a report came into local law enforcement that a vehicle had run into the Saline River off the Monticello Highway ( 278 ) east of Warren. The Bradley County Sheriff's Office, the Warren Fire Department Extradition Team, EASI Ambulance, and the Arkansas State Police
responded.
A vehicle was traveling west towards Warren, and crossed the eastbound lanes, leaving the roadway and overturned into the water at the Flat Branch Creek bridge, near Highway 172. EASI transported the female driver with non-life threatening injuries to the hospital.
