City of Hermitage selects GFL for garbage collection in the City

The Hermitage City Council met August 19, 2021 for the monthly meeting of the City Council.
Present were council members Mary Moore, Jane Durden, and Chris Ledbetter. Mayor Tonya Kendrix presided. Also present were City Treasurer Angela Dawson, Police Chief Ben Poole, City Recorder Karla Ramos and City Attorney James Hamilton.
Minutes and financial reports were approved.
The Council approved the 2020 Water/Sewer Audit, opened a new account for ARPA funds, opened an account for a Community Facilities grant, and received reports from the police, fire, water, sewer, street and animal control personnel. The Council then approved the disaster response team report.
Bids for garbage collection in the city limits were reviewed from GFL and Get Rid of It, both private companies. After hearing from representatives of both firms, the Council voted to accept the bid from GFL and begin negotiations for a contract. Current plans being negotiated include one-time-a-week residential pickup and twice-a-week commercial pickup. No price has yet to be approved.
In other business, the Council voted to accept funds for a generator and computers, and to approve a bid for replacement of City Hall flooring. The Council then approved the appointment of Don Smith to the Hermitage Housing Authority Board.
The consideration of levying some type city millage was tabled for further discussion.
The Mayor reported on Community Fest 2021, Fall Festival, Spirit of Christmas and office remodel update.
