Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Kid Zone free at the Bradley County Fair
The County Fair is just around the corner! Dates for the Fair are September 8-11. The Talent Show is scheduled for 2:00 on Saturday, September 11. For more information on the Talent Show, call Jerry Butler at 870-820-6152. Rib tickets are now for sale for $20/rack, and will be ready for pick-up on Saturday, September 11, at 5:00 p.m. If you are interested in purchasing rib tickets, please contact the Extension Office at 870-226-8410. The Kid Zone will be on Saturday, September 11, from 12:00 noon – 9:00 p.m. All Kid Zone activities, which will include bouncy houses, train rides, cotton candy, snow cones, etc., will be FREE. Admission to the gate for any Fair activity will also be FREE this year. Fair catalogs with a schedule of events can be picked up at the Extension Office, located at 201 N. Bragg Street. We look forward to seeing everyone at the County Fair!
