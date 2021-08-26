Library to start after school programs in September

Warren Branch Library has announced that they will begin their after school programs, Lego Club and Adventurescape during the month of September.
According to staff, each program will be held once a month. Lego Club is set to take place on the second Thursday of each month at 4:00 p.m. for children ages 7 and older. Adventurescape will take place on the third Thursday of every month at 4:00 p.m. for children 5-12 years of age. Anyone participating under 10 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
Lego Club begins September 9 and Adventurescape starts September 16.
Registration is required and space is limited. Parents are urged to register their child soon by calling 870-226-2536. Masks will be required for attendance. For more information contact the Warren Branch Library.
