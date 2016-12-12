Arrest Report: December 12, 2016

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Brice Moore, 1111 S. Wilmar Rd., Wilmar, AR., age 27, arrested on warrant, failure to appear (12-5-16)
Ontario T. Moseley, 601 Zacary St., Warren, AR., age 25, arrested on bench warrant (12-8-16)
Ty'Keah Rideout, 1111 Johnson St., Warren, AR., age 18, charged with battery 2nd (12-8-16)
Shanita Patton, 1419 Jackson Loope, Warren, AR., age 33, charged with theft of property (12-10-16)
Micyon Jones, 119 Ouachita Rd., Bearden, AR., age 26, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (12-10-16)
Bruce Jones, 507 Howard St., Warren, AR., age 56, charged with driving on suspended license (12-11-16)
